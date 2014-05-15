BRIEF-Verizon, Corning agree to three-year fiber deal for $1.05 bln - CNBC
* Verizon agrees to $1.05 billion fiber-optic cable deal to grow its Fios platform - CNBC
May 15 Premier Farnell Plc
* Group's financial performance in first three months of year was in line with management's expectations
* Group sales per day grew 2.0% year on year and 2.2% excluding sales of raspberry pi
* Continue to make progress in extending our model at front end of electronics design cycle and enhancing our technical capability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Verizon agrees to $1.05 billion fiber-optic cable deal to grow its Fios platform - CNBC
* Westlotto interim financing consists of a credit facility of four million euro plus an option to expand credit facility to five million with effect from 2018