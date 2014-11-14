Nov 14 Premier Farnell Plc
* Premier farnell plc: Interim Management Statement
* Q3 Element14 sales per day grew 3.7% year on year
* Group sales per day grew 2.7% (including raspberry pi),
principally reflecting a lower contribution from Akron Brass
against exceptionally strong comparatives
* Gross margin declined 0.5 percentage points reflecting
softer market conditions in asia and europe as well as mix of
business
* We expect gross margin to increase in Q4 but, given recent
trends through Q3, we now anticipate that full year operating
margin will be slightly below prior year levels
* Following completion of planned strategic investments over
remainder of this year group will be well positioned to deliver
operating margin range of 10% to 12% through--cycle
