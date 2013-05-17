BRIEF-Youzu Interactive's 2016 net profit up 14 pct y/y
* Says its 2016 net profit up 14 pct y/y at 587.9 million yuan ($85.23 million)
May 17 Premier Farnell PLC : * Sales per day returning to year on year growth of 2.8% * Excluding sales of raspberry pi, group sales declined 0.6% year on year * Active customer base grew 2.0% year on year, excluding the benefit of
raspberry pi * Anticipates that the group's performance this year will be weighted towards
the second half
* Says its 2016 net profit up 14 pct y/y at 587.9 million yuan ($85.23 million)
* Says its shares to halt trade from April 10 pending announcement