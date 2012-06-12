LONDON, June 12 Electronic parts distributor
Premier Farnell on Tuesday became the latest British
company to see a protest over executive pay, with just under a
third of its shareholders voting against its remuneration
report.
The company said 32.1 percent of its shareholders voted
against the report at its annual general meeting.
The vote comes amid falling profits at Premier Farnell,
whose chief executive Harriet Green is to move to debt-laden
tour operator Thomas Cook in July.
Many British companies have already been hit by investor
revolts at shareholder meetings this year, with Andrew Moss, the
chief executive of British insurer Aviva, stepping down
after shareholders voted against his remuneration plans.