LONDON, June 12 Electronic parts distributor Premier Farnell on Tuesday became the latest British company to see a protest over executive pay, with just under a third of its shareholders voting against its remuneration report.

The company said 32.1 percent of its shareholders voted against the report at its annual general meeting.

The vote comes amid falling profits at Premier Farnell, whose chief executive Harriet Green is to move to debt-laden tour operator Thomas Cook in July.

Many British companies have already been hit by investor revolts at shareholder meetings this year, with Andrew Moss, the chief executive of British insurer Aviva, stepping down after shareholders voted against his remuneration plans.