Dec 6 British electronic parts distributor Premier Farnell Plc said adjusted third-quarter profit fell 18 percent due to lower revenue from its marketing and distribution business, mainly in the United Kingdom.

Premier Farnell, which sells products such as batteries, computer parts and security products to engineers in over 100 countries, said it was cutting costs in the current quarter and expected to save 4 million pounds ($6.44 million) annually.

The cost cuts would help it save 0.8 million pounds in the year ending February 2013, the company said.

Adjusted pretax profit slipped to 17.3 million pounds for the third quarter from 21.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Sales fell 1.6 percent to 233.5 million pounds.

The company, which started out as a radio parts seller in 1939, posted a 2.3 percent fall in its marketing and distribution business. UK revenue from the business fell 7.3 percent.

Revenue from the industrial products division grew 8.1 percent.

Premier Farnell gets 92 percent of total revenue from its marketing and distribution business, while the industrial products business brings in the rest.

In September, rival Electrocomponents Plc had warned of a drop in profits this year due to adverse market conditions, prompting it shift to low-margin products and discount further.

Shares in Premier Farnell were down 1.75 percent at 174 pence at 0815 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.