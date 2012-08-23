UPDATE 2-Malaysia's Felda Global suspends CEO after he refuses to quit
* Zakaria accused of wrongdoing in payments to Afghan firm -letter
LONDON Aug 23 Premier Foods PLC : * Disposal * Agrees to sell sweet spreads and jellies business to the hain celestial group * Consideration is £200 million and the sale is subject to approval by premier
foods' shareholders * Following sale will have raised £275 mn of £330 mn disposal proceeds hoped to
achieving by June 2014 * This will represent a 22% reduction in our net debt since the half year
SEATTLE, June 5 Seattle's City Council voted on Monday to levy a special tax on sodas and other sugary beverages sold to consumers, becoming the latest of several local government bodies across the country to take such action for the sake of public health.