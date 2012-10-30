BRIEF-Cayman Golden Century Wheel Group unit to invest 15.13 bln won to set up new plant
* Says its unit plans to invest 15.13 billion won to set up a new plant in China for market expansion
LONDON Oct 30 Premier Foods PLC : * Disposal * Conditional sale of sweet pickles and table sauces business to the mizkan
group for £92.5 million * Bank agreed disposal target significantly exceeded leading to 30% reduction
in net debt since 30 June 2012
