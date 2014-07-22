July 22 Premier Foods Plc

* H1 revenue from continuing operations 364.7 million stg

* Underlying business trading profit up 2.1% to £48.1m

* H1 sales 6.1% lower due to challenging market conditions in our categories

* Strong second half programme of consumer marketing and new product introductions

* Continued progress on cost reduction and business simplification

* Trading profit expectations for full year unchanged

