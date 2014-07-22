BRIEF-Wintest to acquire RYOSHIN Maintenance Service
* Says it will acquire 360 shares (100 percent stake) of RYOSHIN Maintenance Service Co., Ltd., from RYOSHIN DENKI Co., Ltd.
July 22 Premier Foods Plc
* H1 revenue from continuing operations 364.7 million stg
* Underlying business trading profit up 2.1% to £48.1m
* H1 sales 6.1% lower due to challenging market conditions in our categories
* Strong second half programme of consumer marketing and new product introductions
* Continued progress on cost reduction and business simplification
* Trading profit expectations for full year unchanged
* Category review confirms long-term potential for value creation through investment in brands, innovation, supply chain and people Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Snyder's-Lance, Inc announces CEO transition and reports preliminary first quarter 2017 financial results