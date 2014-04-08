BRIEF-Palestine's Golden Wheat Mills Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax JOD 251,003 versus JOD 64,050 year ago
LONDON, April 8 Premier Foods Plc
* Announces 96.44% acceptances in rights issue
* New ordinary shares will commence trading, fully paid, on london stock exchange plc's main market on april 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 32.8 million versus EGP 13.3 million year ago