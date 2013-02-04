BRIEF-Catapult Group International partners with NRL
* Catapult partners with NRL to deliver live broadcast data for state of origin series Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 4 Premier Foods PLC : * Appointment of Gavin Darby as chief executive officer * Role of chief operating officer will cease to exist * Geoff Eaton, current COO will leave the company
* Catapult partners with NRL to deliver live broadcast data for state of origin series Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 1 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that Germany and China should work closely together on issues such as protecting the climate at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump has refused to endorse a global climate pact.