BRIEF-CDRL May revenue from sales via retail network down 3 pct yoy
* MAY REVENUE FROM SALES VIA RETAIL NETWORK 13.0 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 3% VERSUS YEAR AGO
LONDON Oct 23 Premier Foods PLC : * Full-year expectations remain unchanged * Underlying sales excluding Milling1,3 up 2.0 pct in Q3 * Additional overhead cost reductions of 20 mln stg to be achieved in 2013 * Unable to renew bread contract it holds with a retail customer, which
accounts for about 75 mln stg annual sales
* MAY REVENUE FROM SALES VIA RETAIL NETWORK 13.0 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 3% VERSUS YEAR AGO
(Adds company news items, futures) June 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points higher at 7555.6 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.13 percent higher ahead of the cash market open. * LONDON ATTACKS: Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain must be tougher in stamping out Islamist extremism after attackers killed at least seven people by ramming a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbing revellers in nearby b