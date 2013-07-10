BRIEF-Staples Inc is exploring a sale - Source
* Staples Inc is exploring a sale; company is in talks with a small number of possible private-equity bidders – Source
LONDON, July 10 Premier Foods PLC : * Reorganisation of milling business to strengthen customer focus and adjust
capacity to market * Barry mill closure proposed * Restructuring guidance for 2013 unchanged * Dedicated management structure will be established to oversee the company's
rank hovis free trade business * Will invest an additional c.£1million in improving the capability of its
Southampton and wellingborough sites * Consultations with the employees in barry will begin over the coming days * Expected costs for restructuring of the business announced will remain
unchanged at approximately £28 million * closure expected by the end of October 2013, resulting in the loss of around 43 employees plus a smaller number of local contractors * Source text for Eikon:
HONG KONG, April 4 A 59.60-carat pink diamond sold for a record $71.2 million in Hong Kong on Tuesday to local jewellers Chow Tai Fook after a five-minute bidding war between three phone bidders.
BRUSSELS, April 4 French, German and Italian groups urged their national antitrust enforcers on Tuesday to look into alleged anti-competitive practices of McDonald's , putting the U.S. fast-food chain at risk of multiple investigations in Europe.