March 4 Premier Foods PLC : * FY revenue up to 856.2 mln stg * FY adjusted earnings per share 27.7 pence * FY trading profit 139.5 mln stg * Expects grocery power brand sales to be slightly negative in the first

quarter * Grocery power brand sales are expected to improve in Q2 and into the second

half * Continues to manage costs tightly and remains confident in its expectations