Premier Foods Finance Plc * announced the pricing of the offering by Premier Foods Finance plc of an aggregate of £500,000,000 senior secured notes to be issued at par in the following two tranches: (i) £325,000,000 6.50% senior secured notes due 2021 and (ii) £175,000,000 senior secured floating rate notes due 2020 at 3-month GBP LIBOR plus 5.00%, reset quarterly * Source text