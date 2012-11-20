Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
LONDON Nov 20 Premier Foods PLC : * To close two bakery sites in Greenford and Birmingham during the course of
2013 * Removing approximately 130 distribution routes * To close distribution operations in Greenford, Birmingham, Mendlesham and
Plymouth * Proposals are expected to result in approximately 900 fewer jobs across the
company's bread division
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
BRASILIA, June 3 Former Brazilian lawmaker Rodrigo Rocha Loures, a close aide and friend of President Michel Temer, was arrested at his home on Saturday in a corruption investigation that also targets the president, a federal police spokesman said.