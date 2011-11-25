* Mark Moran to join Premier board next month
* CFO Jim Smart has agreed to leave Premier
LONDON, NOV 25 Britain's biggest food
group Premier Foods said Mark Moran would replace Jim
Smart as chief financial officer and executive director early
next month.
The group, whose brands include Ambrosia, Batchelor's, Hovis
and Mr. Kipling, on Friday said Moran would replace Smart on the
firm's board in early December after Smart and Premier decided
to part company.
"He (Jim Smart) agreed with the company that 2012 would be
the right time to step down as the company's new business plan
is finalised and as its new financing arrangements are put in
place," Premier Foods said in a statement.
Premier Foods won an extra three-month grace period from its
lenders earlier this month as it secured a deal whereby its
banks agreed to defer a financial covenant test to the end of
March 2012.
The group is struggling with hefty debts of 1.3 billion
pounds after an acquisition spree, and feeling the squeeze of a
sharp rise in commodity costs and weak consumer demand in
Britain.
Moran was previously finance director of consumer healthcare
firm SSL International and has also worked for Porvair and
Caradon.
"Mark Moran's expertise will be invaluable as we continue
our journey to rebuild the company and restore growth," added
the company.
Shares in Premier Foods, which have lost two-thirds of their
value in the last three months, closed at 4.53 pence on
Thursday, valuing the business at around 109 million pounds
($169 million).
($1 = 0.6449 British pounds)
