* Underlying sales excluding milling up 2 pct in Q3
* Expects further savings of 20 mln stg in 2013
* Says full-year expectations remain unchanged
LONDON, Oct 23 Premier Foods, Britain's
biggest food producer, posted rising quarterly sales and said
its restructuring programme was on track to help it meet its
full-year expectations.
The group, which has been selling non-core businesses to
bring down 1.3 billion pounds ($2 billion) of debt built up
before the 2007 banking crisis, on Tuesday said it expected to
cut costs by a further 20 million pounds in 2013 after saving
some 40 million so far this year.
Premier, which owns iconic British food brands such as Hovis
bread, Batchelors quick meals and Mr. Kipling cakes, posted
sales from ongoing businesses, excluding milling, up 2 percent
for the three months to September 30, helped by its focus on a
slimmed-down portfolio of eight best-selling brands.
The company said it expected to raise 275 million pounds
from asset disposals by the end of the year, which would cut its
debts by 22 percent.
Premier Foods' efforts echo those of countless other
European companies cleaning up their balance sheets while trying
to drum up business against a backdrop of flaccid consumer
demand, commodity inflation and volatile market conditions.
The food maker also said it had lost a bread contract due
for renewal in mid-2013 worth about 75 million pounds in annual
sales and was examining "a range of options" for its bread
business, which accounts for nearly 40 percent of revenues.
It announced in August it was separating its bread business
into a new division. Bread has proved a tricky business for
Premier as well as rival Associated British Foods, as
high wheat prices and costly logistics squeeze margins.
Premier secured breathing space by securing a 1.4 billion
pound refinancing deal in March, which requires it to make 330
million pounds of disposals by June 2014.
Earlier this year, it sold its flour brand Elephant Atta and
Sarson's vinegar and said it would sell its jam and spreads
business to U.S. food maker Hain Celestial Group for
200 million pounds.
Shares in Premier Foods, which had traded at 288 pence five
years ago, were up 2.5 percent at 82.6 pence by 0725 GMT,
valuing the company at around 190 million pounds.