* Q1 sales up 1.3 pct to 427 mln stg
* FY expectations unchanged
* To continue to divest some businesses
April 25 Premier Foods, Britain's
biggest food manufacturer, said first-quarter sales rose
slightly and its cost cut and restructuring programme was on
track.
The maker of Bisto gravy and Hovis bread, which has been
working to turn its business around, said the consumer
environment would be less challenging than 2011, and it would
continue to divest some businesses.
Quarterly sales rose 1 percent to 427 million pounds
($689.59 million).
"Our focus for 2012 remains unchanged, to stabilise the
business and invest in our recovery," said Chief Executive
Michael Clarke, who joined Premier Foods from Kraft last
September.
Food manufacturers are facing pressure on margins from
rising costs of ingredients and raw materials.
Premier Foods, whose debt had ballooned following the
acquisitions of RHM and Campbell Soups' UK and Irish business in
2006, has been selling assets and cutting costs and jobs.
The company's shares, which have nearly tripled since the
beginning of this year, closed at 16.5 pence on Tuesday on the
London Stock Exchange.