* North sea seen as mature province, biggest fields already
found
* Calls for UK government incentives for enhanced oil
recovery
* Doesn't rule out more acquisitions
By Sarah Young
LONDON, July 29 Premier Oil, the British North
Sea's oldest company outside the oil majors, is turning away
from the region for future exploration opportunities,
highlighting the uphill battle the British government faces in
trying to revive the sector.
"The UK is a very mature province and if we are to find more
oil and gas...then we need to go to other places," Premier's
Chief Executive Simon Lockett said in an interview on Monday.
Premier, whose North Sea history dates back to 1971, is
involved in several new developments off the UK coast including
Catcher, one of the largest recent discoveries, but Lockett
believes the North Sea's biggest fields have already been found.
With current production split fairly equally between the UK,
Vietnam, Indonesia and Pakistan, Premier has headed to the
Norwegian North Sea as part of its drive for new exploration
opportunities, as well as Brazil and Iraq, and emerging oil
areas in the Falkland Islands and Kenya.
"I think the general conversation is, it's still quite tough
in the UK North Sea, and therefore, generally, there are some
better returns to be had in other places," he said.
Big falls in UK oil production, in decline since 1999, have
in recent years acted as a drag on economic growth and the
government has sought to breath new life into the industry
through tax breaks and by launching a review.
Lockett said the British government should think about
bringing in an incentive for enhanced oil recovery - a process
where gases are injected into a field to get barrels out that
would otherwise be left in the ground - to focus on making the
most of infrastructure before it starts to be taken down.
Exposure to diverse and oil-attractive geographies combined
with the cash to fund drilling should help the FTSE 250, 1.9
billion pound Premier to continue to grow - it aims to up oil
output to 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in
the next three to four years from an estimated 63,000 this year
- potentially moving it into the league of larger UK oil firms.
Many of Premier's forerunners, however, were bought out
before reaching that stage.
At the helm of Premier since 2005, Lockett has watched rival
companies with significant North Sea businesses such as Dana
Petroleum and Venture Production being bought by larger suitors.
Premier's current focus is on getting the engineering right
for two big future projects, Catcher, and the Sea Lion project
in the Falklands, he said.
An active acquirer itself, having bought North Sea-focused
Encore Oil and a 60 percent stake in a Falkland Islands oil
development project in 2012, Lockett said he was happy with
Premier's current shape, but would not rule out further deals.
"I wouldn't say we wouldn't do a biggish deal. Joint venture
partners in our existing projects have always been a big theme
for us," he said when asked about M&A plans.
Amongst the acquisition options that Lockett said Premier
would consider were buying parts of the Asian portfolio of Hess
Corp which are currently on the block, and an increase
in Premier's stake in the Falklands project where it is
partnered with Rockhopper. He said no
decision would be made by on the latter until the company had
made its final investment decision on the project next year.
