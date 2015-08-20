(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON Aug 20 Premier Oil has agreed to
not pay dividends for two years under a renegotiation of
agreements with banks and bondholders designed to increase its
financial flexibility against a backdrop of sharply lower crude
prices.
The London-listed company, which has net debt of $2 billion
and whose operations stretch from the Falkland Islands to
Indonesia, had already scrapped dividend payments earlier this
year after it slipped into the red on the back of a steep
decline in oil prices.
Its shares slid to a near 12-year low of 91.2 pence in early
trade before bouncing to be up 1.6 percent at 97.71 pence by
0802 GMT.
"We expect the relaxed financial covenants to increase
investor confidence in Premier's ability to access undrawn debt
facilities," said analysts at Deutsche Bank, who recommend
buying the stock.
Premier Oil's move to renegotiate its debt conditions,
relating to the extent its debt repayments are covered by
earnings, shows oil companies and their lenders are concerned
about oil prices remaining weak for longer.
"There was a possible risk that in a period of ongoing
sustained low oil prices Premier Oil might breach one of its
financial covenants within the next 12 months," the company said
in a statement.
Premier Oil's financial situation remains stretched and the
company reported a $375.2 million post-tax loss for the first
six months of the year, following steep impairment charges on
its Solan project in the North Sea.
Premier Oil's revenue stream is expected to improve from the
fourth quarter when Solan is expected to come on stream. Its
Catcher field, also located in the North Sea, is planned to
start producing in 2017.
Premier Oil said it was expecting bids for its Pakistan
business, which it put up for sale last month, by Oct. 30 and to
conclude a deal by the end of the year.
