NEW YORK Dec 8 Puerto Rico Electric Power
Authority (PREPA), the island's debt-laden power utility, on
Tuesday announced it again amended terms of a debt restructuring
agreement to allow a continuation of discussions with certain
creditors.
"The amendment extends a number of the automatic termination
events set forth in the RSA (restructuring support agreement)
to Dec. 17, 2015, including the date for reaching an agreement
with the monoline bond insurers and the date for enactment of
the PREPA Revitalization Act," the firm said in a statement.
PREPA, facing more than $8 billion in debt, has already
reached a deal with the Ad Hoc Group of bondholders, comprising
traditional municipal bond investors and hedge funds, fuel line
lenders and the Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico.
However, it has not reached an agreement with the monoline
bond insurers such as Assured Guaranty and MBIA's National
Public Finance Guarantee for the deal to work.
If they cannot work out an agreement the proposed
restructuring transaction would be in jeopardy of not being
completed.
"PREPA will use the extension to continue discussions with
the monoline bond insurers and supporting creditors, while the
legislative process to approve the PREPA Revitalization Act
continues," the company's statement said.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Andrea Ricci)