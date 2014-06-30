June 30 Prescient Ltd

* Revenue for group up by 39% to r664.6 million (2013: r477.3 million)

* Headline earnings per share for continuing operations of 6.96 cents per share (2013: 7.05 cents per share)

* Final gross dividend of 2.6 cents per share

* Fy profit before tax from continuing operations up by 11% to r152.2 million (2013: r137.5 million)