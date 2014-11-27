Nov 27 Prescient Ltd

* Headline eps of 3.59 cents (September 2013: 2.96 cents) for six months ended 30 September 2014

* Interim gross dividend of 2.75 cents per share (September 2013: 2.5 cents per share)

* Local assets under management of R60.4 billion (september 2013: R57.8 billion) in for the six months ended 30 September 2014

* Revenue for period for continuing operations was R389.4 million (September 2013: R332.8 million)

* Revenue for period for continuing operations was R389.4 million (September 2013: R332.8 million)