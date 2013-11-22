BRIEF-Qatar's Ezdan issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 mln
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG Nov 22 Prescient Ltd : * Says EPS will be between 0.90 - 1.00 (cents per share) * Says heps will be between 2.90 - 3.00 cents per share * Says local assets under management stable at 30 September 2013, being R57.8
billion to R59.6 billion on 31 March 2013
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf will likely start the second quarter on Sunday on a weak footing, after crude oil prices traded within a narrow range and global shares fell on profit taking.