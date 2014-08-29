BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Aug 29 Presco Group Sa :
* Says H1 revenue 27.1 million zlotys versus 35.7 million zlotys year ago
* Says H1 net profit 1.7 million zlotys versus 1.7 million zlotys year ago
* Says H1 operating profit 5.15 million zlotys versus 5.18 million zlotys year ago
* Says in H1 2014 spent 3.7 million zlotys on new debt portfolios Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
