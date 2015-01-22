NEW YORK Jan 22 The term debt financing backing
Apollo Global Management LLC's buyout of information
technology services provider Presidio Inc is facing pushback
from loan investors wary of an unpopular sponsor, the deal's
high leverage and issues related to the credit itself.
The $650 million term debt facility has been struggling to
attract enough buyers since the deal was launched in early
January, people familiar with the planned borrowing said.
To entice investors wary of Presidio's lack of hard assets,
high leverage and business model, lead arranger Credit Suisse
this week made some adjustments to the credit, sources said.
Buyer Apollo may also be paying a price for its involvement in
restructuring Caesars Entertainment Co, at a time when debt and
bondholders stand to face losses on roughly $18 billion of debt.
"Because Apollo is wiping out the Caesars debt holders, the
'debt buyer universe has shrunk' for the Presidio transaction,"
a source close to the financing said.
An Apollo spokesperson declined to comment.
The sweetened terms will hike Apollo's borrowing costs, but
are seen as necessary to get the deal done. The spread over
Libor was increased to 525bp from prior guidance of 475bp, the
original issue discount slashed to 97 from 99, and the call
protection extended to one year from six months.
The loans consist of a $600 million seven-year term loan and
a $50 million revolver. A notes issuance of $400 million also
supports the $1.3 billion acquisition.
Investors want to be better compensated for the risk taken
as the company is increasing its financial leverage to fund the
buyout. Apollo's buyout boosts leverage to the mid-six times
Ebitda range, according to Moody's Investors Service. Loans that
cross the six times leverage threshold have been criticized by
regulators for overloading on risk, and could potentially lead
to penalties for bankers.
Investors are also frowning at the IT services outsourcing
company, a reseller of other technology company products, low
margins, overconcentration on one client, Cisco Systems Inc (49
percent), and lack of hard assets.
"We passed on Presidio. We dislike the business to begin
with and it's too much leverage and no assets," said a loan
investor.
"We just didn't like the credit. We didn't think the current
level of performance could be maintained. There is not a big
recurring revenue generation," said a second loan investor.
The offer of additional yield moved the syndication forward,
however. More than 75 percent of the deal has been placed among
investors, according to loan market sources, and the transaction
is now moving towards closing. There is still some chance for
further changes to ensure that the $600 million term loan trades
well in the secondary market, they said.
Apollo Premium
An important wrinkle for marketing the Presidio loan is the
presence of Apollo as the financial sponsor. The private equity
firm is in the midst of restructuring of debt-burdened Caesars
Entertainment Co, and fielding accusations of misappropriating
assets at the expense of debt and bondholders.
"People are hesitant to finance Apollo type deals because
the covenants are very weak and they have shown in a number of
situations that they will do whatever they can to protect their
interests at the expense of bondholders," a bond investor said.
Though Caesars's contested bankruptcy is a sharp reminder of
Apollo's unpopularity among debt investors, the impact may not
put a kibosh on the transaction.
"Having Apollo involved can be a negative given how they
treat debt holders and bond holders," explained the second loan
investor. "But it's usually not a deal killer."
Apollo's unpopularity, paired with credit issues, has
increased Apollo's borrowing costs before. In late 2014, the
sponsor paid up heavily on a $1.1 billion bond buyout deal for
Canadian oil and gas company Jupiter Resources Ltd. Investors
cited credit specific issues and Apollo's bad reputation as
reasons for their snubbing the transaction.
But, particularly given the skimpy primary calendar for new
leveraged loans, investors need to put their money to work and
do not have the luxury to pass on a deal simply because Apollo
is the financial sponsor, several investors said.
"They really don't have much recourse though. There's always
an Apollo premium on things. Investors not liking Apollo is a
thing," said another leveraged finance source.
Credit Suisse did not provide comment by press time.
Apollo is purchasing Presidio from American Securities LLC,
a middle market private equity firm.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg, Liana Baker
and Natalie Harrison.)
(Editing by Michelle Sierra and Lynn Adler)