The Times
BEANCOUNTER LOOKS TO ADD MUSCLE TO FIGHT THE BIG BOYS
Talks are at an advanced stage between BDO and a mid-tier
competitor about a 400 million-pound ($640 million) merger that
would be the biggest tie-up in the accountancy industry in a
decade.
NO END TO THE MISERY AS BRUSSELS SLASHES FORECASTS
A revival in the eurozone was pushed back by a year
yesterday when the European Commission scythed its forecasts and
warned that fierce budget cuts would stifle growth and keep
unemployment high.
BUILD RING-FENCES OR WE WILL FORCE YOU, BANKS WARNED
Banks that combine retail and investment operations are
facing a fresh threat of being broken up if they fail fully to
implement the government's ring-fence, under plans being
explored by the Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards.
The Telegraph
MARKETS DIVE ON FEARS OVER EUROPE AND US FISCAL CLIFF
Global stock markets fell sharply and investors fled to safe
havens yesterday on fears that Europe's festering crisis has
spread to Germany and a bitterly divided Washington may struggle
to avert a fiscal crisis.
UK INCOME HAS FALLEN OVER PAST FIVE YEARS
Workers across the country - from the lowest to the highest
paid - have suffered real-term income cuts in the past five
years as salaries failed to keep pace with inflation, a study by
the Office for National Statistics has found.
The Guardian
SLUGGISH UK MAY STILL TOP EUROPE'S GROWTH LEAGUE
The European Commission yesterday forecast that British
Finance Minister George Osborne was likely to miss one of his
key debt targets unless he took action in next month's autumn
statement - but it also predicted that Britain would be the
fastest growing of Europe's big five economies next year.
BOARDROOM GENDER QUOTAS DANGEROUS, SAYS BURBERRY BOSS
Burberry boss Angela Ahrendts yesterday dismissed
as "dangerous" the idea of quotas to boost the number of women
in the boardroom, despite growing evidence of discrimination in
the business world and the prospect of just two female chief
executives in the FTSE 100 next year.
The Independent
ANOTHER BLOW FOR BRITAIN'S COAL MINING
Britain's beleaguered coal mining industry suffered yet
another hit yesterday as the owner of one of the country's last
remaining deep pits announced plans to mothball the operation,
with the loss of up to 540 jobs.
AXE TO FALL ON 7,000 JOBS IN PLANNED IBERIA RESTRUCTURE
Iberia, the Spanish airline that merged with British Airways
to become International Airlines Group (IAG) last year, is to
axe up to 7,000 jobs tomorrow, union bosses have warned.