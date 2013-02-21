Feb 21
The Telegraph
BANK OF ENGLAND SPLIT ON MORE QE AS GOVERNOR KING OVER-RULED
The Bank of England's fears for the health of the UK economy
have been laid bare by a split among policymakers that saw the
Governor over-ruled for only the fourth time after he voted for
more quantitative easing.
HMV JOB LOSSES HIT 1,600 AS 37 MORE STORES CLOSE
The administrators to HMV are to close another 37 shops as
they battle to secure a future for the entertainment retailer,
taking the total number of job losses since it collapsed to more
than 1,600.
BUDGET 2013: TRAVIS PERKINS BOSS CALLS FOR "RADICAL
MEASURES"
The chief executive of builders' merchant Travis Perkins
has called for the Chancellor to introduce "radical
measures" to kickstart the British economy.
RECORD EMPLOYMENT 'NOT YET A SIGN OF RECOVERY'
Leading economists and industry experts refused to hail
record employment figures on Wednesday as a sign of recovery,
instead warning that the upturn in hiring is at odds with a weak
economy and signals serious problems within the labour market.
4G AUCTION: OSBORNE LOSES OUT AS SALE RAISES JUST 2.3 BLN
STG
Chancellor George Osborne was dealt a blow on Wednesday
after Ofcom said its 4G auction of airwaves raised a
smaller-than-expected 2.3 billion pounds for the government.
AXMINSTER CARPETS FILES FOR ADMINISTRATION
Axminster, the British carpet maker and supplier to the
Queen, has filed for administration with the loss of up to 400
jobs.
BUDGET: OSBORNE CHALLENGED TO RESCUE THE HIGH STREET
The retail industry has charged the Chancellor to use the
Budget to save the beleaguered high street by calling for
business rates to be frozen and bureaucracy to be cut.
EX-JP MORGAN BANKER TO TAKE HELM AT MANCHESTER UNITED
Manchester United's executive vice chairman Ed
Woodward will become the new chief executive in July after David
Gill said he was stepping down, sending shares in the club down
1 percent in early trading in New York.
The Guardian
SKY MOVIES DISNEY: NEW CHANNEL TO SHOW UK TV FILM PREMIERES
Movies including Brave and Wreck-It Ralph will have their UK
TV premiere on new channel Sky Movies Disney, as part of a new
multi-year film output deal between BSkyB and the Hollywood
studio.
IRISH FINANCE MINISTER SAYS EUROZONE RISK FACTORS RECEDING
The Irish finance minister has claimed that outside
investors are prepared to return to the eurozone, in a sign that
a year of turmoil in the economic bloc may be coming to an end.
RWE BOSS WARNS OVER NUCLEAR PLANT SUBSIDIES
RWE npower, one of the big six power suppliers, has warned
ministers not to seal a long-term subsidy deal with the nuclear
industry behind the backs of consumers and saddle them with
"unnecessarily high bills" for the next 40 years.
BOEING 787 DREAMLINER'S FAILED BATTERY WAS WIRED
INCORRECTLY, JAPAN SAYS
The lithium-ion battery in an All Nippon Airways Boeing 787
Dreamliner was improperly wired, Japan's transport ministry said
on Wednesday.
The Times
COUNTRYWIDE IN LINE FOR PUBLIC OFFERING
Countrywide has joined the queue for a flotation, saying it
will return to the stock market after nearly six years in
private hands.
FORMER BBC CHIEF PUTS BOSTON GLOBE UP FOR SALE
In his first significant act since joining the New York
Times Co from the BBC, Mark Thompson announced his
intention last night to sell the Boston Globe.
US TYRE BOSS SPARKS OUTRAGE AFTER COMPLAINING 'FRENCH WORK
ONLY THREE HOURS A DAY'
The head of US tyre firm Titan has sparked uproar by mocking
French workers for putting in only "three hours" a day and
saying it would be "stupid" to invest in the country.
The Independent
EDF LAUNCHES 5 MILLION POUND CIVIL CLAIM AGAINST GROUP OF
ACTIVISTS WHO SHUT DOWN POWER STATION
Energy company EDF has launched a civil claim for 5 million
pounds in damages against a group of activists who shut down one
of its gas-fired power stations in a week-long protest last
year.
FSA TO PUBLISH REPORT ON LIBOR-FIXING
Britain's financial regulator is expected to publish its
report into the Libor-fixing scandal early next month.
DIGITAL-FIRST CENTAUR MEDIA IS BACK ON LOOKOUT FOR BUYS
The publisher of The Lawyer and Marketing Week is ready to
go on the acquisition trail again as Centaur Media chief
executive Geoff Wilmot says a lengthy reshaping of the business
to make it "digital-first" is now over.