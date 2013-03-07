March 7 The Telegraph
ECONOMY IS TURNING THE CORNER, SAYS CAMERON
David Cameron will say on Thursday that there are finally
signs "we can turn our economy round" - warning that the
Government will not change strategy in the forthcoming budget.
KING CHALLENGES OSBORNE TO BREAK UP RBS FOR SAKE OF ECONOMY
Sir Mervyn King has challenged George Osborne to break up
the Royal Bank of Scotland to wrench the UK out of its
economic torpor.
ACTIVIST U.S. HEDGE FUND HALVES NATIONAL EXPRESS STAKE
Elliott Advisors, the activist American hedge fund that had
a strategic bust-up with National Express in 2011, has
sold half its near 20 percent stake in the transport group for
around 110 million pounds.
MICROSOFT FINED $731 MLN IN EU ANTI-TRUST PENALTY
Microsoft has been fined $731 million (485 million
pounds) for breaking a voluntary pact with EU anti-trust
regulators.
DELL SAYS IT IS SEEKING RIVAL BIDS AS SHAREHOLDER UNREST
OVER $24 BLN OFFER GROWS
The board of troubled PC maker Dell is "actively
soliciting" rival bids for the company, as shareholder anger
grows over founder Michael Dell's $24 billion (16 billion
pounds) offer.
LEGAL & GENERAL RAISES DIVIDEND AS PROFITS INCREASE
Legal & General, the British insurance giant,
raised its dividend 20 percent as it ignored the "uncertain,
sluggish" economy to enjoy strong rises in sales of its
products.
DREAMS RESCUE DEAL STRUCK BY SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS
Suppliers, landlords and hundreds of shop workers are set to
lose out after Royal Bank of Scotland and private equity group
Exponent sold bed retailer Dreams.
The Guardian
NEW CITY WATCHDOG TARGETS 'ABUSIVE' PAYDAY LOAN PRACTICES
The City watchdog taking over from the Financial Services
Authority (FSA) says it will be clamping down hard on "abusive
practices" in the payday loans sector, and has suggested the
current regime is not giving consumers enough protection.
THOMAS COOK CUTS 2,500 UK JOBS AND SHUTS 195 HIGH STREET
TRAVEL AGENCIES
Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel firm, is
cutting 2,500 British jobs and closing 195 of its high street
travel agencies.
The Independent
LEADING UK COMPANIES CUT REWARDS OF CHIEF EXECUTIVES
The bosses of three of Britain's biggest companies, BP
, GlaxoSmithKline and the owner of British
Airways, all saw their pay packages stymied last year as they
suffered the impact of corporate headaches.
EU CAP ON BANKERS' BONUSES IS UNHELPFUL DISTRACTION, SAYS
SIR MERVYN KING
The controversial European Union cap for bankers' bonuses is
an unhelpful "distraction", according to the UK's top financial
sector regulators.
IKEA'S PROFITS HIT BY PRICE CUTTING
The flat-pack furniture giant Ikea has posted its lowest
profits for three years in the UK.
PEPPA PIG HOGS A NEW DEAL IN RUSSIA
Peppa Pig's conquest of the world took another step forward
as the company behind the British children's cartoon character
reached a deal to launch the brand in Russia.