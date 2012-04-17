The Times

DEATH KNELL SOUNDS FOR LOCAL DAILY NEWSPAPERS

Local newspapers with heritages dating back to the 19th century are to stop printing daily editions as Johnston Press sacrifices newsprint in favour of digital journalism.

The Telegraph

HEDGE FUNDS SELL COMMODITIES AMID CHINA GROWTH FEARS

Hedge funds are cutting their exposure to commodities at an accelerated pace as concerns mount that slowing growth in China will depress demand.

SUPERMARKETS TIGHTEN GRIP ON PETROL SALES

Supermarkets have cornered almost half the petrol and diesel fuel market in a shake-up that has led to renewed calls for an Office of Fair Trading inquiry into unfair trading practices.

JCB DIGS IN WITH RECORD REVENUE

JCB, one of Britain's most famous manufacturers, has posted record annual results after surging global demand for its tractors and construction equipment.

The Guardian

GAS 'FRACKING' GETS THE GREEN LIGHT

British ministers have been advised to allow the controversial practice of "fracking" for shale gas to be extended in Britain, despite it causing two earthquakes and the emergence of serious doubts over the safety of the wells that have already been drilled.

The Independent

FACEBOOK BENEFITS FROM HIGHER AD RATES AHEAD OF IPO

Facebook's advertising rates have shot up 41 percent on a year ago, an authoritative new survey suggests, boosting hopes for the social networking website's planned $100 billion stock-market flotation