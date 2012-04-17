The Times
DEATH KNELL SOUNDS FOR LOCAL DAILY NEWSPAPERS
Local newspapers with heritages dating back to the 19th
century are to stop printing daily editions as Johnston Press
sacrifices newsprint in favour of digital journalism.
The Telegraph
HEDGE FUNDS SELL COMMODITIES AMID CHINA GROWTH FEARS
Hedge funds are cutting their exposure to commodities at an
accelerated pace as concerns mount that slowing growth in China
will depress demand.
SUPERMARKETS TIGHTEN GRIP ON PETROL SALES
Supermarkets have cornered almost half the petrol and diesel
fuel market in a shake-up that has led to renewed calls for an
Office of Fair Trading inquiry into unfair trading practices.
JCB DIGS IN WITH RECORD REVENUE
JCB, one of Britain's most famous manufacturers,
has posted record annual results after surging global demand for
its tractors and construction equipment.
The Guardian
GAS 'FRACKING' GETS THE GREEN LIGHT
British ministers have been advised to allow the
controversial practice of "fracking" for shale gas to be
extended in Britain, despite it causing two earthquakes and the
emergence of serious doubts over the safety of the wells that
have already been drilled.
The Independent
FACEBOOK BENEFITS FROM HIGHER AD RATES AHEAD OF IPO
Facebook's advertising rates have shot up 41 percent
on a year ago, an authoritative new survey suggests, boosting
hopes for the social networking website's planned $100 billion
stock-market flotation