The Times
MURDOCH PREPARES TO FACE LEVESON INQUIRY
James Murdoch will be questioned under oath on Tuesday as
Britain's Leveson inquiry turns its attention to the links
between newspaper proprietors and politicians.
LENDING STRANGLES HOPES FOR RECOVERY
The most relentless lending squeeze on record is stifling
companies' ability to invest and derailing Britain's fading
recovery hopes, businesses warned in the wake of dire Bank of
England figures.
The Telegraph
MARKETS PLUNGE AS DEBT RESCUE PLANS UNRAVEL
More than 120 billion pound ($193.15 billion) was wiped off
the value of Europe's biggest companies on Monday amid fears
that the euro zone's commitment to austerity was being swept
away by political rebellion - just as its debts hit record
levels.
CWW FACES SHAREHOLDER REVOLT OVER VODAFONE DEAL
The chief executive of Cable & Wireless Worldwide is
set to make 1 million pound from five months work after the
group agreed a 1 billion pound takeover by Vodafone, but
the plans were put into doubt after a major investor voiced its
opposition.
FACEBOOK REPORTS FALL IN Q1 PROFITS
Facebook has revealed in a new filing with the
Securities and Exchange Commission that revenues rose in the
first quarter of 2012 but profits fell.
The Guardian
SPECULATION MOUNTS OVER NEXT BOE GOVERNOR
Former British cabinet secretary Lord O'Donnell has refused
to rule himself out of the running for the job of governor of
the Bank of England, reigniting speculation about who will
replace Sir Mervyn King next year.
The Independent
GATWICK OWNER GIP BUYS EDINBURGH AIRPORT
Edinburgh Airport has at last been sold, with owner BAA
on Monday offloading the base in Scotland's capital to
the owner of Gatwick and London City airports for 807 million
pounds.