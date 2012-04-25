BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
The Times
BP ENGINEER CHARGED WITH DESTROYING OIL SPILL EVIDENCE
The first BP employee to be arrested in connection with the Deepwater Horizon disaster was charged on Tuesday with allegedly trying to destroy evidence about the true scale of the oil spill.
The Telegraph
BARCLAYS ACCUSED OVER LIBOR RATE FIX
Barclays has become the first bank to face claims in a British court that it manipulated the key inter-bank borrowing rate.
UK HITS BORROWING TARGET, DEBT HITS RECORD
The British government borrowed 2 billion pound more than expected last month but still managed to meet its full-year borrowing target. However, the UK faces slowing tax receipts and a record national debt of 1.02 trillion pound.
MURDOCH DISCUSSED BID WITH CAMERON
British prime minister David Cameron is facing calls for an inquiry into his own behaviour after James Murdoch said the two men discussed News Corporation's controversial bid to buy out BSkyB at a Christmas dinner.
The Guardian
UK MINISTER BEGS TO GIVE HIS SIDE OF STORY
British culture secretary Jeremy Hunt begged the Leveson inquiry on Tuesday to give him a chance to salvage his reputation after emails released by News Corp appeared to show that Hunt and his office passed confidential and market-sensitive information to the Murdoch empire to support its takeover of BSkyB.
The Independent
HUNDREDS OF CITY MILLIONAIRES IN FILM TAX LOOPHOLE
Hundreds of highly paid City of London bankers and chief executives make up the vast majority of members of a tax avoidance scheme at the centre of a crackdown by the British Revenue.
