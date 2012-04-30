The Times
AIRLINES RAISE VALUE IN UK AIR TRAFFIC SYSTEM
A consortium of airlines has increased its valuation of a
stake in Britain's air traffic control system by 10 percent,
delivering a much-needed boost to the government's funds.
The Telegraph
UK BRANDS LOSE RIGHT TO OWN NAMES IN CHINA
UK brands from John Lewis to Dixons have
had the rights to their names in China snapped up without their
consent by trademark "squatters", potentially putting at risk
plans to expand into the world's most exciting consumer market.
GOLDMAN'S O'NEILL IN BANK GOVERNOR RACE
Jim O'Neill, a senior executive at Goldman Sachs, has
emerged as a surprise contender to become the next governor of
the Bank of England.
SPAIN'S WOES TO DEEPEN AS IT DOUBLE-DIPS
Spain is set to confirm officially that it fell back into
recession in the first quarter of the year, marking the
beginning of what is expected to be another rocky week for the
ailing euro zone economy
HEATHROW ORDERED TO KEEP QUIET ABOUT DELAYS
The Home Office has tried to ban Heathrow airport from
informing the public about the full extent of delays at the
airport, suggest emails obtained by The Daily Telegraph.
The Guardian
P&O CRUISE SHIP STAFF PAID BASIC SALARY
Crew on British cruise holidays who are paid a basic salary
of as little as 75 pence an hour face having extra tips from
passengers withheld unless they hit performance targets.
The Independent
EURO ZONE CRISIS HAS A LONG WAY TO GO, SAYS CAMERON
British Prime Minister David Cameron issued a stark warning
on Sunday that the euro zone is facing a renewed threat of
collapse as he blamed economic woes on the continent for
Britain's double-dip recession.