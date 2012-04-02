Glencore to buy Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied for $2.55 bln
June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.
The Times
PWC'S AUDITING UNDER QUESTION
PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is embroiled in a potentially explosive row with a client after questions were raised about its auditing, according to the Times.
The Telegraph
RBS TO PAY BIG DIVIDEND ON PREFERENCE SHARES
Royal Bank of Scotland is expected to re-instate dividends on its preference shares in May, which could lead to a 400 million pound ($639.10 million) capital raising.
INDIAN TAX ATTACKED BY INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES
The international business community has launched a blistering attack on the Indian government for a retrospective tax grab against multinational companies.
DEAL SIGNED TO SAVE GAME GROUP
Buy-out group OpCapita has paid 50 million pound for 333 Game stores and will appoint former Halfords' chief executive David Hamid as chairman.
The Guardian
EXECUTIVES INFLATING EACH OTHERS PAY
Executives pay has spiralled out of control because nearly half of remuneration committee members are either serving or former company bosses, according to a report by the High Pay Commission.
The Independent
ENERGY GIANT EDF PREPARES FOR NUCLEAR FUTURE
The French energy giant EDF is working up contingency plans should Centrica walk away from their joint venture to build a new wave of nuclear power stations.
June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday urged Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to ease their blockade against Qatar, saying it was causing unintended humanitarian consequences and affecting the U.S.-led fight against Islamic State.