The Times

POKER SITE PLAYS TRUMP CARD TO BREAK AMERICA

A London-listed gaming company, 888 Holdings, is in talks with Donald Trump to exploit the looming legislation of online gambling in America.

The Telegraph

ABERDEEN MOVES TO TAKE CONTROL OF ALLIANCE

Aberdeen Asset Management wants to replace Katherine Garrett-Cox as manager of the embattled 2.1 billion pound ($3.36 billion) Alliance Trust in what would be one of the most dramatic coups in London's financial district for many years.

AVON REJECTS 'OPPORTUNISTIC' COTY BID

Door-to-door cosmetics seller Avon has angrily rejected a $10 billion bid from Coty, the perfume maker behind fragrances for Beyonce and Lady Gaga, and accused its rival of trying to get a "free look" at its books.

The Guardian

UK EXPLORERS STRUGGLE TO STRIKE FALKLANDS OIL

Desire Petroleum and Borders & Southern Petroleum , two of five London-listed exploration businesses with interests in the Falklands Islands, announced annual pre-tax losses of $42.5 million and $1.74 million on Monday.

The Independent

EDF GETS FINED FOR POOR COMPLAINT HANDLING RECORD

French-owned firm EDF Energy was handed a slap on the wrist fine on Monday by Britain's energy watchdog Ofgem for the poor way it deals with complaints.