The Times

CADBURY JOB LOSSES ARE WORTH $22 MILLION TO THE BOSS

Kraft Foods Inc Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld has been rewarded for laying off staff at Cadbury staff with a 13.5 percent pay rise to almost $22 million.

The Telegraph

DUTCH BICYCLE GROUP IN TALKS TO BUY RALEIGH

Raleigh Cycle, maker of the bicycles in Britain, could be sold to Accell, a Dutch bicycle-making company.

'KING OF MINING M&A' QUITS JP MORGAN

Ian Hannam, one of the London's financial district's most prolific bankers, has resigned from JP Morgan after being fined 450,000 pounds by the Financial Services Authority for market abuse.

The Guardian

MURDOCH QUITS AS BOSS OF BSKYB

James Murdoch stepped down as chairman of BSkyB on Monday, six weeks after giving up a similar role at News International, in the wake of the criticism of his handling of the News of the World phone hacking scandal.

The Independent

JJB SHARES SURGE AMID FUNDING TALKS

JJB Sports saw a jump in its battered share price today after confirming it was involved in funding talks with a potential strategic partner.