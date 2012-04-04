The Times
CADBURY JOB LOSSES ARE WORTH $22 MILLION TO THE BOSS
Kraft Foods Inc Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld has
been rewarded for laying off staff at Cadbury staff with a 13.5
percent pay rise to almost $22 million.
The Telegraph
DUTCH BICYCLE GROUP IN TALKS TO BUY RALEIGH
Raleigh Cycle, maker of the bicycles in Britain, could be
sold to Accell, a Dutch bicycle-making company.
'KING OF MINING M&A' QUITS JP MORGAN
Ian Hannam, one of the London's financial district's most
prolific bankers, has resigned from JP Morgan after
being fined 450,000 pounds by the Financial Services Authority
for market abuse.
The Guardian
MURDOCH QUITS AS BOSS OF BSKYB
James Murdoch stepped down as chairman of BSkyB on
Monday, six weeks after giving up a similar role at News
International, in the wake of the criticism of his handling of
the News of the World phone hacking scandal.
The Independent
JJB SHARES SURGE AMID FUNDING TALKS
JJB Sports saw a jump in its battered share price
today after confirming it was involved in funding talks with a
potential strategic partner.