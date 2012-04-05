The Times

UK REGULATOR WARNS PRIVATE PATIENTS PAY TOO MUCH

The UK's Office of Fair Trading has referred the 5.5 billion pound ($8.73 billion) private healthcare market to the Competition Commission amid evidence that patients are paying too much.

The Telegraph

EX-CEO OF UK RETAILER JJB CHARGED WITH FRAUD

Chris Ronnie, the former chief executive of JJB Sports , has been charged with seven offences relating to a 1 million pound alleged fraud.

BANKERS' BTG STAKES VALUED AT 122 MILLION POUNDS

Two British investment bankers are set to have their stakes in BTG Pactual, the Brazilian merchant bank they work, for valued at nearly $400 million when it floats on the country's stock market this month.

The Guardian

AMAZON PROBED OVER CORPORATION TAX PAYMENT

Amazon.co.uk, Britain's biggest online retailer, generated sales of more than 3.3 billion pounds ($5.24 billion) in the country last year but paid no corporation tax on any of the profits from that income - and is under investigation by the UK tax authorities.

CITY WHIZ-KID ARRESTED OVER TRADING OFFENCES

A 23-year-old self-proclaimed currency trading expert who received a wave of publicity after reportedly spending 125,000 pounds on a single bottle of champagne has been arrested by London financial regulators investigating suspected unauthorised trading.

The Independent

CUTS HAMPER FIGHT AGAINST CRIME, SAYS SFO BOSS

The outgoing director of the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) expressed "serious concerns" on Wednesday that government cutbacks to the department's budget will hamper its efforts to tackle major white-collar crimes.