The Times

MANUFACTURING FALL HALTS UK RECOVERY

A shock fall in the factory output quashed hopes of a strong economic rebound in the first quarter and contradicted claims that British manufacturing is flourishing thanks to the cheaper pound.

TARGET FOR BOARD EQUALITY STILL OFF, SAY CAMPAIGNERS

The chances of a quarter of the positions on the boards of the FTSE 100 companies being filled by women within three years remain a long shot, judging by statistics released by a leading campaign group.

The Telegraph

NEWS CORP HACKING BILL SURGES TO 240 MILLION POUNDS

The cost to News International of the phone-hacking scandal has soared to 240 million pounds ($379.93 million) as write-downs, legal claims and redundancy payments have punched a hole in the accounts of Rupert Murdoch's newspaper empire.

BRITISH GAS TO REPLACE THOUSANDS OF SMART METERS

British Gas has admitted it will have to replace many of the 400,000 smart meters it has installed in UK homes - after new government guidelines deemed they were not smart enough.

The Guardian

VIRGIN ATLANTIC INVESTIGATES TIP-OFF TO PAPARAZZI

A senior employee at Virgin Atlantic has resigned after allegations that she passed private flight details of celebrities, including England footballer Ashley Cole and actress Sienna Miller, to a global paparazzi agency.

The Independent

JOB MARKET IMPROVING, SAYS UK RECRUITMENT SPECIALIST

Buoyant figures from London's recruitment firm Robert Walters on Thursday might suggest Britain's professional job market is roaring back into health.