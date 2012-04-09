The Times

SAVOY SEARCHED THE WORLD TO EASE DEBT DILEMMA

Sovereign wealth investors and pension funds from around the world are vying to put money into the Savoy, under a refinancing of part of the hotel's 400 million pound-plus ($633.22 million)debt.

The Telegraph

QATAR MAKES DRAMATIC SWOOP ON XSTRATA

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has made a dramatic 1.7 billion pound swoop on Xstrata, buying 5 percent of its shares ahead of the mining group's planned 50 billion pound merger with Glencore.

QE MAY HIT RECOVERY, UK DEBT AGENCY WARNS

More money printing by the Bank of England could hurt Britain's recovery by pushing up the cost of government borrowing, the head of the Debt Management Office (DMO) has warned.

The Guardian

THOMAS COOK CLOSE TO LIFELINE DEAL

Thomas Cook is close to striking a 1.2 billion pound refinancing deal that will give the troubled travel group two more years' breathing space to turn round its business.

The Independent

BARCLAYS FACES SHAREHOLDERS REVOLT

A shareholder revolt over the pay of chief executive Bob Diamond is set to hit banking giant Barclays at its annual meeting later this month.