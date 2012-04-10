The Times
BEST BUY CHIEF PAYS FOR FAILING TO THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX
The chief executive of Best Buy has paid the price
for a failed move into Britain and the company's inability to
work out a viable strategy to challenge online electronics
retailers such as Amazon.
The Telegraph
UK BACK ON TRACK, OECD CLAIMS
Britain is on the brink of a lasting recovery, according to
the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
(OECD), as momentum builds in the global economy.
REVOLT OVER EXECUTIVE PAY AT BARCLAYS
Barclays is facing a growing shareholder revolt
over the 17.7 million pounds pay deal awarded to its chief
executive, Bob Diamond, after the UK's largest investor group
issued an "amber top" alert on the package.
The Guardian
WAVE OF PANIC SELLING ROCKS EURO MARKETS
Europe's sovereign debt crisis exploded back into life on
Tuesday, with markets across the continent rocked by a wave of
panic selling amid renewed fears about the impact of savage
austerity measures in Spain and Italy.
The Independent
WORK STARTS ON FIRST BA SUPERJUMBO
Work to build the first of British Airways' new
fleet of superjumbos started on Tuesday in a boost to the
airline's plans to fly more long-haul passengers.