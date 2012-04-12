The Times
LLOYDS POISED TO SELL SCOTTISH WIDOWS DIVISION
Lloyds Banking Group is dumping more than half of
its fund managers, prompting renewed speculation that the bank
is exploring plans to sell its Scottish Widows insurance
division.
The Telegraph
UK'S ROYAL MAIL RATIONING STAMPS
Britain's Royal Mail is limiting the number of
stamps it supplies to retailers now to ensure it profits from
record price rises later this month.
TERRA FIRMA IN RUNNING TO TAKE CONTROL OF FOUR SEASONS
The private equity firm Terra Firma Capital is one of the
front runners to invest in Britain's largest care home business
in what would be one of the its most significant deals since the
firm's ill-fated acquisition of music giant EMI.
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY BEING SMOTHERED
Britain's struggling commercial property market is being
smothered by the "substantial" costs associated with
controversial swaps sold by some of the UK's biggest banks.
The Guardian
IMF CHIEF LOOKS BEYOND EURO ZONE CRISIS
Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the
International Monetary Fund, has praised Europe's efforts to
tackle its sovereign-debt crisis and said the "breathing space"
should be used to complete the repair work on the global
economy.
The Independent
NBNK BACK WITH NEW PROPOSAL FOR LLOYDS SALE
NBNK, the vehicle the City of London grandee Lord
Levene wants to use to create a new bank, on Thursday made a
last-ditch bid to crash the Co-op's attempt to take
control of 634 branches that Lloyds Banking Group was
forced to put up for sale.