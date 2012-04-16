LONDON, April 15 The Times

WOMEN VACANT ON WELL-KNOWN UK COMPANY BOARDS

More than 100 of Britain's leading public companies, many of them well-known names, have no women on their boards, an investigation by the Times has found.

The Telegraph

BARCLAYS ADMITS SECOND ERROR ON SWAP SALES

Barclays has admitted a second serious error connected to the sale of interest rate swaps as the bank fights claims that it mis-sold hedging products to small and medium-sized business customers.

GLENCORE ACCUSED OF 'CHILD LABOUR'

Commodities giant Glencore has been accused of breaching international law by allowing children as young as 10 to work at one of its mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

KKR EYES BHP AND RIO DIAMOND DEAL

The diamond industry could acquire another sparkler if private equity house KKR pulls off a plan to merge the gem operations of BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto .

The Guardian

WEB FREEDOM UNDER THREAT, GOOGLE FOUNDER

The principles of openness and universal access that underpinned the creation of the internet three decades ago are under greater threat than ever, according to Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

The Independent

TESCO TEARS UP PLANS FOR NEW SUPERSTORES

Tesco has put all new plans for superstores on hold for the next three years as the retail empire takes drastic action to turn around its fortunes.