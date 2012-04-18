The Times

DISORDERLY DEFAULT COULD RIP EURO APART, SAYS IMF

The departure of a single member from the euro could trigger a "full blown panic" that rips the entire single currency apart, according to alarming analysis by the International Monetary Fund.

The Telegraph

IMF WARNS OF MORE CUTS AND TAXES IN UK

Britain faces another 50 billion pounds of spending cuts and tax rises to cover the costs of age related healthcare and bring the national debt under control, the International Monetary Fund has warned.

REPSOL DEMANDS $10 BILLION FROM ARGENTINA OVER REPSOL

Repsol has appealed to the World Bank to extract $10 billion in compensation from Argentina for the raid on its assets that has rattled global investors.

UK'S M&S ADMITS "OWN GOAL" OVER STOCK FAILURE

British retailer Marks & Spencer admitted it had scored an embarrassing "own goal" after it failed to stock enough popular leopard-print tops, cardigans, jumpers and ballet pumps, severely denting its sales in the first three months of the year.

The Guardian

UK INFLATION PUSHED UP BY FOOD AND CLOTHING PRICES

A jump in the price of food and clothing compared with a year ago pushed up inflation to 3.5 percent in March, according to official figures.

The Independent

AQUASCUTUM GOES INTO ADMINISTRATION

Aquascutum, the 160-year-old British clothing retailer which has dressed Winston Churchill and the Queen Mother, collapsed into administration today, jeopardising 250 jobs.