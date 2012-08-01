The Times

SFO ACTED UNLAWFULLY, SAYS HIGH COURT

The reputation of the Serious Fraud Office received another hit on Tuesday when two UK High Court judges ruled that it had acted unfairly and unlawfully by searching the premises of the property of tycoons Robert and Vincent Tchenguiz.

TESCO PLACED ON NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

Tesco was placed on a negative outlook by a ratings agency, representing another setback for Britain's biggest supermarket chain.

SILVER PROFITS DON'T PAN OUT

Profits at Fresnillo, the world's largest silver producer, have slumped by a quarter because of falling prices for the metal and rising costs.

The Telegraph

BP IS NOT 'LOSING ITS WAY', SAYS CEO

BP chief executive Bob Dudley has insisted the oil group is not "losing its way", despite reporting a 96 percent plunge in profits to just $238 million for the second quarter.

ALDI TO CREATE 3,000 JOBS

Aldi, the discount supermarket chain, is to create 3,000 jobs in the UK over the next year as its popularity with cash-strapped British households shows no sign of slowing down

The Guardian

MORTGAGE PRICE WAR BREAKS OUT ON HIGH STREET

NatWest is latest mortgage provider to cut rates as banks and building societies scramble for five-year fixed-rate market.

The Independent

UK MINISTERS PLOT END TO CIVIL SERVICE NEUTRALITY

UK ministers could be given the power to dismiss their most senior civil servants and bring in U.S.-style political appointees to drive through policy, as part of a radical shake-up of Whitehall to be considered by the Government.