The Times
BANK BOSSES AT ODDS OVER EURO
The president of Germany's Bundesbank insisted that his
organisation's views would not be swept aside in the debate over
the euro as he warned the European Central Bank to abide by its
narrow monetary policy mandate.
The Telegraph
PRESSURE ON SPAIN TO BOW TO BAILOUT
Italy's leader Mario Monti is to make a last-ditch effort on
Thursday to persuade Spain to swallow its pride and accept a
formal rescue, hoping to clear the way for double-barrelled
action by bail-out funds and the European Central Bank.
UK MINISTERS DISCUSS NATIONALISING RBS
Cabinet ministers were tonight reported to have held
discussions over a full nationalisation of Royal Bank of
Scotland but talks are understood to have stalled amid a
lack of support from the Treasury.
The Guardian
GB COLLECTS ITS FIRST OLYMPIC GOLD
Britain's first gold medals of the London Games sparked
relief and euphoria on Wednesday as rowers Helen Glover and
Heather Stanning made history and Bradley Wiggins laid claim to
the title of the nation's greatest Olympian.
The Independent
GLASS OF CHAMPAGNE SPARKED RAUSING'S TRAGIC SPIRAL
Hans Rausing, the billionaire Tetra Pak heir, was spared
jail on Wednesday for failing to bury his wife Eva after a court
heard how two glasses of champagne sparked a 12-year spiral
which led to her death.
SHRINKING UK INDUSTRY BRINGS MORE WOE
British manufacturing shrank at its fastest rate for three
years in July, highlighting the perilous state of the economy as
the Government encourages banks to lend more to businesses and
households.