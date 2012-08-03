The Times
RIVAL BID FOR WEST COAST THREATENS TO DERAIL VIRGIN
An increasingly bitter competition for control of the West
Coast Main Line was branded a shambles on Thursday as
anticipation mounted that Virgin Trains could be shunted off
Britain's railways.
The Telegraph
SHAREHOLDERS COMPLAIN OVER RBS 'NATIONALISATION'
Top shareholders in RBS have complained to the
Treasury over "dangerous" and "damaging" suggestions that the
taxpayer-backer lender could be fully nationalised.
The Guardian
UN IN DISARRAY ON SYRIA AS ANNAN QUITS
International disarray over the bloody crisis in Syria was
starkly underlined on Thursday when the UN envoy Kofi Annan
announced that he was resigning.
MOD PLANS NEW WAVE OF MARINE DRONES
Britain's Ministry of Defence is seeking to develop a new
generation of unmanned maritime drones that would be used for
anti-submarine warfare and possible missile attacks on enemy
ships.
The Independent
TAXPAYERS BRACED FOR BLOW FROM RBS SCANDALS
British taxpayers are set to take another 1 billion pound
($1.55 billion) hit from Royal Bank of Scotland on
Friday as an array of provisions to cover the cost of scandals
pushes the company into a loss.
BANK RATE HELD DESPITE GLOOM OVER UK GROWTH
The Bank of England held fire on more help for the
struggling British economy on Thursday as the Chancellor George
Osborne faced fresh calls to tear up austerity plans.