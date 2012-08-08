The Times
EUROPE'S BANKS PULL UP THE BARRIERS
Europe's single market for financial services is fragmenting
as regulators put pressure on banks to retreat behind their
national borders amid mounting fears of a euro break-up,
officials and analysts have warned.
The Telegraph
GREEK EXIT FROM EURO IS 'MANAGEABLE' SAYS JUNCKER
Jean-Claude Juncker, leader of the euro zone finance
ministers' group, says the world could cope with Greece leaving
the euro zone - but that it still holds dangers.
CO-OP CHIEF QUITS BEFORE LLOYDS DEAL COMPLETES
Peter Marks stepped down as chief executive of the
Co-operative Group in a shock move that raised fresh
concerns over the company's deal to buy 632 bank branches from
Lloyds Banking Group.
UK ECONOMY SHRANK 0.2 PC IN THREE MONTHS
The British economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the three
months to the end of the July, according to the National
Institute of Economic and Social Research.
The Guardian
CONSORTIUM PLAN BID FOR BIFFA
Waste management group Biffa is target of a 520 million
pounds ($813.82 million) offer from consortium including Chinook
Urban Mining and JP Morgan.
The Independent
CITY CALLS FOR HEADS AT STAN CHART
Pressure was growing on Tuesday for the two top executives
at Standard Chartered, Peter Sands and Richard
Meddings, to resign.