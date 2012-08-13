The Times
BIG FOUR CRITICISE 'UNFAIR' PLAN TO RAISE FINES
Top accountants have hit back at plans by auditing
regulators to drastically increase the fines they will face
for misconduct, describing the proposals as "irrational" and
"fundamentally misconceived".
TRAVELODGE EYES A VOLUNTARY DEAL
British budget hotelier Travelodge is expected to pursue a
company voluntary arrangement as it seeks to rebalance its
finances.
The Telegraph
SHAREHOLDERS CALL FOR ANGLO AMERICAN CEO EXIT
Cynthia Carroll, chief executive of Anglo American,
is under attack from shareholders who have demanded an immediate
change of management because they have lost confidence in her
strategy and leadership.
WALKER URGED TO DEFEND BARCLAYS AGAINST BANK-BASHING
Sir David Walker must be wary of being "too political" at
Barclays and prove he is capable of standing up for the
bank against "hostile regulators", leading shareholders have
warned.
The Guardian
LEARN FROM UK OLYMPIANS, SAYS KING
Bank of England governor urges City of London to embrace
fair play and work ethic of athletes at London Games.
The Independent
A MUSICAL FAREWELL TO THE WORLD
After 16 days of sporting heroism which made London the
centre of the world, the curtain fell on the Olympics last night
with a display of exuberant - at times anarchic - revelry.