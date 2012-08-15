The Times
STAN CHART BITES THE BULLET
Standard Chartered was forced to pay a $340 million
fine on Tuesday to settle damaging allegations from a New York
regulator that it had indulged in a "wilful and egregious"
breach of American sanctions against Iran.
The Telegraph
CLEGG TO HAVE SAY OVER NEW BOE HEAD
The chances of a banker becoming the next Governor of the
Bank of England have fallen sharply after it emerged that Nick
Clegg will have a say in the appointment.
STAN CHART TO PAY $340 MILLION OVER IRAN
Standard Chartered on Tuesday agreed to pay a $340
million fine in a humbling settlement with United States
regulators over Iranian money laundering charges.
COMPUTER CAUSED KNIGHT MELTDOWN
A dormant computer system sprang to life and embarked on a
share trading blitz that took just 45 minutes to rack up a $440
million bill for Knight Capital, bringing the company to
its knees.
The Guardian
ECUADOR WILL GRANT ASYLUM TO ASSANGE, SAY OFFICIALS
Ecuador's president, Rafael Correa, has agreed to give
Julian Assange asylum, officials within Ecuador's government
said on Tuesday.
The Independent
OLYMPICS DIDN'T HELP UK TOURISM, SAY TRAVEL ORGANISATIONS
Small businesses have responded furiously to claims by the
British Culture Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, that the Olympics were
"a very good period" for tourism.