The Times

BOJO URGES CAMERON TO COMMIT TO INFRASTRUCTURE

London's major Boris Johnson has told Prime Minister David Cameron to stop "pussyfooting around" over key issues as he cashes in on the success of the Olympic Games to put pressure on Downing Street.

HMRC NAMES AND SHAMES ITS 20 WORST TAX FRAUDSTERS

Britain's taxman will on Thursday name the country's 20 most wanted tax fraudsters, who it claims have collectively cheated the Exchequer out of more than 700 million pounds ($1.10 billion).

The Telegraph

BDO IN TALKS TO TAKE OVER RIVAL PKF

Accountancy group BDO is in advanced talks to take over rival PKF as it attempts to bridge the gap between it and the "big four" through acquisitions.

OSBORNE URGED TO MAKE U-TURN ON AUSTERITY

George Osborne has been urged to abandon his austerity plans and boost infrastructure spending to rescue the economy by a group of top economists who backed his deficit cutting plans just two years ago.

FIRSTGROUP'S FACING BILL TO RUN WEST COAST RAIL

Transport giant FirstGroup is facing a bill of almost 10 billion pounds to run the West Coast rail franchise, nearly twice the 5.5 billion pounds value unveiled on Wednesday by the government.

The Guardian

EXPERTS ATTACK OSBORNE OVER AUSTERITY PLAN

Pressure on George Osborne for a softening of the government's hardline economic strategy intensified on Wednesday after leading economists who backed the chancellor's plans in opposition called for immediate action to lift Britain out of double-dip recession.

The Independent

COLLER BUYS PRIVATE EQUITY ASSETS FROM LLOYDS

Lloyds Banking Group on Wednesday sold 1 billion pounds of private-equity investments to Coller Capital, the major player in secondary private-equity deals run by Jeremy Coller.